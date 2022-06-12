StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

