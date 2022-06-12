Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 4% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $319,265.47 and approximately $2.63 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00340415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00438563 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

