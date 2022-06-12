Step Finance Market Capitalization Hits $337,065.33 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $337,065.33 and $2.64 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.