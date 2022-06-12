Spores Network (SPO) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $556,953.36 and approximately $85,386.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00341363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00438703 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

