Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Head-To-Head Review

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -41.20% -396.11% -15.63% CoreCard 26.20% 37.81% 28.40%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Splunk and CoreCard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 7 14 0 2.67 CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $144.95, suggesting a potential upside of 47.22%. CoreCard has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.12%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Splunk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Splunk and CoreCard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 5.93 -$1.34 billion ($7.26) -13.56 CoreCard $48.25 million 3.97 $9.04 million $1.91 11.63

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats Splunk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

