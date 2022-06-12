Spaceswap Reaches One Day Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00320337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00429702 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

