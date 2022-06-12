Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.