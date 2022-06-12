Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Critical Analysis

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.97% 39.37% 9.56% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Automotive and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 120.18%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $12.40 billion 0.14 $348.90 million $9.16 4.64 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.90 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Cazoo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

