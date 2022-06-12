Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 221.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

