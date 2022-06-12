Smoothy Price Tops $0.0153 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $77,791.67 and approximately $150,500.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00345632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00444856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

