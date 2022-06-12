Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of SMAR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Smartsheet by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smartsheet by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $12,052,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

