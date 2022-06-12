Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in May

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,396. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

