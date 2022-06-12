Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Drops By 71.9%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WARR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

