Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 89.8%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 14,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

