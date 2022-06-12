Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 89.8%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 14,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New Germany Fund (GF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.