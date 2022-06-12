Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 71.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Straumann has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

