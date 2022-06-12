Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Decreases By 78.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 263,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $41.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Sika Company Profile
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
