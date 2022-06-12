Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Decreases By 78.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 263,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

A number of research firms have commented on SXYAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.64.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

