Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 78.0%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the May 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 157,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,798. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.