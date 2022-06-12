Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Expands By 189.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the May 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

