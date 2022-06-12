Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Declines By 81.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 12,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,112. Puma has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Puma from €123.00 ($132.26) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

