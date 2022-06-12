Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Declines By 90.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 878,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 403,599 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 581,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

