Short Interest in Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declines By 87.5%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ottawa Bancorp stock remained flat at $$14.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.54. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

