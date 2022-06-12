Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Expands By 319.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ NLIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

