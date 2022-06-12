Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Drops By 65.2%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MEIL stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Methes Energies International
