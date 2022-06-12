Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Grows By 292.9%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTEX stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.