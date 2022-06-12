Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 372.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 372.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,367. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -153.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

