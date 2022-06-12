Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Decreases By 94.4%

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IRMTF stock remained flat at $$17.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Information Services has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

