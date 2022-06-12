Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Decreases By 94.4%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IRMTF stock remained flat at $$17.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Information Services has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Get Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.