Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Grows By 2,425.7%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 2,425.7% from the May 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP opened at $0.20 on Friday. Happiness Development Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Happiness Development Group by 164.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Development Group in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Happiness Development Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

