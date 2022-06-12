Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 400.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HLPPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 502,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.