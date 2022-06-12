Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 64.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

