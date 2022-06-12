Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Decreases By 67.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. China Gas has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

Get China Gas alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.