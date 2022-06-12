Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Decreases By 58.7%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.33.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

