Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Expands By 738.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 738.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 55,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

