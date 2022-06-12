Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Expands By 738.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 738.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 55,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03).
About Argo Blockchain
