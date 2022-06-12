Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHLLF stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About Shelf Drilling (Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

