ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.14, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

