Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $663,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,963 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

