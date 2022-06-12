Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $580,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

