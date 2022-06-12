Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $580,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.
Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.