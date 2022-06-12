Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $520,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.94 and a 200-day moving average of $506.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

