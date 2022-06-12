Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

VNQ stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

