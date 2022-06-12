Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 2,190 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 298,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

