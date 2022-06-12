Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires Shares of 2,812 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.37.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.