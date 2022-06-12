Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average is $241.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

