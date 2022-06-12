Sentinel One Day Volume Hits $137,793.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $137,793.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,465,989,015 coins and its circulating supply is 9,354,710,639 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

