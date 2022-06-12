Sentinel (DVPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137,793.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $137,793.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,465,989,015 coins and its circulating supply is 9,354,710,639 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

