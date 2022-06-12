Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.63 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

