Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

