Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

