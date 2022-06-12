Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

