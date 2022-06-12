Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,641.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

