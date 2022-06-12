Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

