Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.22 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

